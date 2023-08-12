S&CO Inc. Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $505.51. 324,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $505.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

