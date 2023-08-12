S&CO Inc. Sells 1,209 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

S&CO Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 4.0% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $46,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $252.82. The stock had a trading volume of 919,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,188. The company has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.29. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

