S&CO Inc. Purchases 3,780 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc. owned 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 30.5% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 65,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 38.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 107,833 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 415,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

