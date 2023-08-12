S&CO Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roche in the first quarter valued at $103,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Roche during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Roche during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Roche during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Roche during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on Roche in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. 1,060,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24. Roche Holding AG has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $43.32.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

