S&CO Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,011,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.42. 1,394,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,431. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.94. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

