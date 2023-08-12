S&CO Inc. Buys 198 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,163,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,899,000 after purchasing an additional 288,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,676,000 after purchasing an additional 209,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $427.94. 872,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,725. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $484.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.80 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.43.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

