S&CO Inc. Buys 10,590 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,667,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,148. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

