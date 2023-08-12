Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $28,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 25,820 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 441,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 178,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $74.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.19. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

