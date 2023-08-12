Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,543. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

