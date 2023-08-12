Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14,770.93

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $14,770.93 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 17,389,675 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00084877 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

