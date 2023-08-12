Scholarship Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $47.60 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $14,779.72 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 17,396,250 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00084935 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

