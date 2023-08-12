Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Short Interest Update

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 547,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Schneider National from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

