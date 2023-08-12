Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $22.64 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Sapphire has a market cap of $22.64 million and approximately $1,374.45 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded up 33.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,849.76 or 0.06289116 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00042415 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,437,723,625 coins and its circulating supply is 1,417,137,402 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

