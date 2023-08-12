Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.26

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 110838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Santacruz Silver Mining Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$89.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$88.41 million during the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a negative return on equity of 53.30% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

