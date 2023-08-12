Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,100 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock remained flat at $101.51 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,735. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $114.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.72.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

