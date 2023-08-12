Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,100 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
Sanofi Stock Performance
Sanofi stock remained flat at $101.51 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,735. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $114.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.72.
Sanofi Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sanofi
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.