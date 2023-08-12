Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the July 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Sanlam Stock Performance

SLLDY traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.03. 11,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,058. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.37. Sanlam has a 1 year low of C$5.02 and a 1 year high of C$7.72.

About Sanlam

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, funeral, credit life, health, short-term, medical, and group risk benefits, business debt, key person, and commercial insurance products; financial planning and retirement, and solutions; investment products; wealth, and professionals and graduates insurance services; and personal and home loans, and credit cards.

