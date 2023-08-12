Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the July 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Sanlam Stock Performance
SLLDY traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.03. 11,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,058. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.37. Sanlam has a 1 year low of C$5.02 and a 1 year high of C$7.72.
About Sanlam
