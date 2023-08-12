Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 1.5% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIP. CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,776,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,469.3% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 387,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after buying an additional 372,893 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 178,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 121,198 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 231,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 93,886 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,170,000.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of DFIP opened at $40.89 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $45.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
