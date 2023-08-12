Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

META opened at $301.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.64. The firm has a market cap of $776.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,155,305. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

