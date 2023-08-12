Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

Salesforce stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.70. 2,930,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,431. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $203.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,260,351.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,124,743 shares of company stock valued at $239,966,809 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

