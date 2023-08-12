Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Saipem Price Performance

Saipem stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 16,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. Saipem has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

