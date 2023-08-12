Sabre Co. (SABRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.63 on September 1st

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.625 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of SABRP opened at $81.69 on Friday. Sabre has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $106.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABRP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sabre by 2,218.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 48,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

