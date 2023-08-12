RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $289.60

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.60 ($3.70) and traded as low as GBX 245.80 ($3.14). RWS shares last traded at GBX 247.20 ($3.16), with a volume of 303,319 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on RWS shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of RWS from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.01) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of RWS from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Get RWS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RWS

RWS Price Performance

RWS Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of £906.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,565.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 249.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 289.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. RWS’s payout ratio is 8,000.00%.

Insider Activity at RWS

In other RWS news, insider Julie Southern bought 4,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £10,320 ($13,188.50). Company insiders own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

About RWS

(Get Free Report)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.