Russel Metals Inc. (RUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th.

Russel Metals Stock Up 5.1 %

RUS stock traded up C$1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching C$38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 294,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,079. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$24.53 and a one year high of C$39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$41.00 price objective on Russel Metals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.29.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

