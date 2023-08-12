RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) PT Lowered to $10.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

RumbleON Stock Performance

RMBL stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.24 million. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. Research analysts expect that RumbleON will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stone House Capital Management acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $1,322,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,750 over the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RumbleON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Stone House Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,848,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in RumbleON by 528.5% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RumbleON by 49,888,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 498,882 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in RumbleON by 675.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 333,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 290,344 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in RumbleON by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 202,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 120,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

