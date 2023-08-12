RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

RTG Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.62. The company has a market cap of C$42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

About RTG Mining

RTG Mining Inc engages in the mineral exploration and development. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company has other explorations projects comprising Chanach, Bunawan, Nalesbitan, Bhayan, Mawab, and Taguibo, as well as copper-gold Panguna Project located in Region of Bougainville.

