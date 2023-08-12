Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ETRN. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.21 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -82.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.