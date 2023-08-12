Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ETRN. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.69.
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.21 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -82.19%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.
