Royal Bank of Canada Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $12.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,159,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,943,891. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lyft has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $19.85.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 26.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Lyft by 8.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

