Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $40.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RBLX. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.

RBLX stock opened at $29.83 on Thursday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,597,931.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,379,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,280,944. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,132,000 after buying an additional 1,679,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,135 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,318,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,537,000 after buying an additional 292,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Roblox by 23.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after buying an additional 1,535,510 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

