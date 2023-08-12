Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.52.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,784,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,141,540. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. Roblox has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 350.47%. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $6,728,930.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $46.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $6,728,930.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $46.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 14,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $653,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 815,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,686,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,379,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,280,944. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 9.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 655,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,522 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,463 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $9,479,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 169,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 10.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,975,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194,354 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

