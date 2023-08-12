Robert Blumofe Sells 3,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,077.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Robert Blumofe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 15th, Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84.
NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,505. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.90. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $107.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after acquiring an additional 749,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $321,324,000 after buying an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after buying an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $193,597,000 after buying an additional 151,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
