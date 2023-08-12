Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $15.21 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMM. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

