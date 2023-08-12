RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $49.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

RingCentral Stock Down 1.8 %

RNG opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52, a PEG ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $533.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $2,029,211.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,695,000 after buying an additional 1,433,595 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 102.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,857,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,799,000 after acquiring an additional 941,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in RingCentral by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after purchasing an additional 940,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,316,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

