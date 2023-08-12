RFG Advisory LLC Sells 267 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,334,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $127.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.09.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.