RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 199.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,212 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

