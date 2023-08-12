RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 9,099 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $91.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $97.68.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

