RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 16,357 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 4.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWCO opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $30.51.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

