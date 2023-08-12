RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 15,532 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,532 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $24.40 on Friday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

