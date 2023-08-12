RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITB. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

