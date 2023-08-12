RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RSG opened at $147.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.55. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

