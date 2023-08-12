RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSK. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $22.57.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.67 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

