RFG Advisory LLC Buys 458 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,900,890,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VCSH stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

