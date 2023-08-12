RFG Advisory LLC Buys 30,098 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $18,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 529,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 502,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 437,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,374,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 336,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

