RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 89,753 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $18.58 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.