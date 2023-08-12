RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 3,382 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

