RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 116,431 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,431 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

