Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $918.65 million-$937.99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.47 million. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.34-$1.41 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REYN

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of REYN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 224,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insider Transactions at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 5,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at $269,125.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 57,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.