Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.38 EPS.

Shares of REYN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

REYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

