Reviewing Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) & NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NI and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $324.44 million 0.85 -$53.10 million ($1.01) -13.03 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.45 $39.40 million N/A N/A

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than NI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

23.8% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NI and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 5 1 3.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $27.57, suggesting a potential upside of 11.13%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than NI.

Profitability

This table compares NI and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI -5.93% -8.59% -3.34% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats NI on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

