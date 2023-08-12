Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Citigroup

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.68.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

