Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QSR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$98.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$70.79 and a 1 year high of C$103.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$94.60.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 68.21%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

